Alton, IL (KTRS) The Major Case Squad has identified victim in Alton murder over the weekend.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Keron Hickman of Madison County. Hickman was one of three victims gunned down in the 100 block of W. 19th Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There’s no word on the conditions of the surviving victims.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-463-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.