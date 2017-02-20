UPS Drivers In Missouri Honored For Safe Driving

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) More than two dozen UPS drivers in Missouri are being recognized for safe driving.

On Monday, UPS announced that 35 elite drivers from Missouri are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts 230 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,682 years of accident-free driving. Robert Valley of Springfield and Donald Wisdom of Washington are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, each with 42 years of accident-free driving under their belts. There are 1,493 total full-time UPS drivers in Missouri.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Jrinda Shaw, president, UPS Central Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Following is a list of Missouri drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown Work Location

Anderson, Dan Florissant Earth City

Austin, Harold Rockville Appleton City

Bauer, George O’Fallon Earth City

Bechthold, Kevin Kansas City Kansas City, KS

Bradley, George Bonne Terre St. Louis

Brosseau, Daniel Billings Springfield

Brown, David St. Charles Earth City

Clark, Kevin Florissant Earth City

Crocker, Larry O’Fallon Earth City

Edmond, Daniel Bowling Green Bowling Green

Elder, Mark St. Charles St. Louis

Glose, Brian Saint Peters Earth City

Hanks, Derrick Columbia Columbia

Hays, Paul Blue Springs Lenexa, KS

Hubbard, Brian Lee’s Summit Lenexa, KS

Jarvis, Darin Marionville Springfield

Jenkins, Jerry Jefferson City Jefferson City

Klinginsmith, Kevin Trenton Chillicothe

Kroenke, Ronald Harrisonville Lenexa, KS

Lalumia, Gary Blue Springs Lenexa, KS

Maddox, David Palmyra Palmyra

McCauley, Michael Raytown Kansas City, KS

Rice, James Brentwood St. Louis

Ritter, James Seneca Joplin

Smith, Jeffrey Lake St. Louis Earth City

Snow, Donald Palmyra Palmyra

Summers, Michael Saint Charles Earth City

Tatum, Clyde Jackson Cape Girardeau

Tenholder, Robert Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau

Tessereau, Michael O’Fallon Earth City

Van Booven, Daniel St. Charles Earth City

Vitale, Daniel Wentzville Earth City

Westhoff, Jeffrey Florissant Earth City

Wilson, Rick St Louis St. Louis

Woods, Ronnie Saint Peters Earth City

