UPS Drivers In Missouri Honored For Safe Driving

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) More than two dozen UPS drivers in Missouri are being recognized for safe driving. On Monday, UPS announced that 35 elite drivers from Missouri are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) More than two dozen UPS drivers in Missouri are being recognized for safe driving.
On Monday, UPS announced that 35 elite drivers from Missouri are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Missouri boasts 230 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,682 years of accident-free driving. Robert Valley of Springfield and Donald Wisdom of Washington are the state’s senior-most safe drivers, each with 42 years of accident-free driving under their belts. There are 1,493 total full-time UPS drivers in Missouri.
“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Jrinda Shaw, president, UPS Central Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”
Following is a list of Missouri drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.
Driver Hometown Work Location
Anderson, Dan Florissant Earth City
Austin, Harold Rockville Appleton City
Bauer, George O’Fallon Earth City
Bechthold, Kevin Kansas City Kansas City, KS
Bradley, George Bonne Terre St. Louis
Brosseau, Daniel Billings Springfield
Brown, David St. Charles Earth City
Clark, Kevin Florissant Earth City
Crocker, Larry O’Fallon Earth City
Edmond, Daniel Bowling Green Bowling Green
Elder, Mark St. Charles St. Louis
Glose, Brian Saint Peters Earth City
Hanks, Derrick Columbia Columbia
Hays, Paul Blue Springs Lenexa, KS
Hubbard, Brian Lee’s Summit Lenexa, KS
Jarvis, Darin Marionville Springfield
Jenkins, Jerry Jefferson City Jefferson City
Klinginsmith, Kevin Trenton Chillicothe
Kroenke, Ronald Harrisonville Lenexa, KS
Lalumia, Gary Blue Springs Lenexa, KS
Maddox, David Palmyra Palmyra
McCauley, Michael Raytown Kansas City, KS
Rice, James Brentwood St. Louis
Ritter, James Seneca Joplin
Smith, Jeffrey Lake St. Louis Earth City
Snow, Donald Palmyra Palmyra
Summers, Michael Saint Charles Earth City
Tatum, Clyde Jackson Cape Girardeau
Tenholder, Robert Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau
Tessereau, Michael O’Fallon Earth City
Van Booven, Daniel St. Charles Earth City
Vitale, Daniel Wentzville Earth City
Westhoff, Jeffrey Florissant Earth City
Wilson, Rick St Louis St. Louis
Woods, Ronnie Saint Peters Earth City
Contact:
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.