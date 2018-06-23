By MEG KINNARD , Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker who defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in his re-election bid has been seriously injured in a car wreck and will require weeks of recovery and more procedures, according to her spokesman.

State Rep. Katie Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital, spokesman Michael Mule said.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.

Mule said the Summerville Republican sustained a back fracture, as well as several broken ribs, and underwent surgery to remove portions of her small intestine and colon.

Mule said Arrington would need more surgeries, as well as a stent to repair the partial collapse of the primary artery in her legs, and would need to stay in the hospital for two weeks. He told news outlets that Arrington was alert and talking Saturday morning.

“Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased’s family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend,” Mule said in a statement.

Arrington, 47, defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month, repeatedly highlighting Sanford’s criticism of President Donald Trump. The president himself weighed in hours before polls closed on Election Day to endorse Arrington and denounce Sanford as “nothing but trouble.”

Sanford posted a link to a story about the wreck on Twitter , adding in a post: “Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident.”

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said that he was suspending his campaign until further notice.