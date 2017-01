USA Today Reporter Talks About The Busy Weekend In DC

Eliza Collins, reporter for USA Today, joined John Carney to talk about the busy weekend in DC this past weekend which the Presidential Inauguration on Friday and the Women’s March on Saturday.

By Brady Hempen