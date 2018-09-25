The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that district director of communications Sharifah Sims-Williams says the vandals “just made a mess” over the weekend at Normandy High School. The damage covers all three floors of one building. Crews will sweep up glass and clean up the fire extinguisher mess Tuesday before teachers return Wednesday to tackle their classrooms.

Sims-Williams says officials viewed security footage and believe there were at least two vandals and that they are minors. She says the images are “pretty clear” and that police are working to figure out their identities. It’s unclear whether they struck Saturday, Sunday or both nights.