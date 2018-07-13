St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Vice-President Mike Pence is coming to the Gateway City.

The nonprofit organization, America First Policies announced that Pence is scheduled to speak at an event on Thursday touting the administration’s tax cuts. The event will be held at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

Pence is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Trump headlined a fundraiser for Hawley in March. He’s scheduled to be back in the state July 24 for another fundraiser for the candidate in Kansas City.