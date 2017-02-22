Vice-President Pence Visits Fenton Company, Then Tours Jewish Cemetery

Fenton, MO (KTRS) Vice-President Pence was joined by Governor Eric Greitens to speak to workers and supporters at the Fabick Cat headquarters in Fenton on Wednesday afternoon.

There the Vice-President spoke about job growth, with an emphasis on small businesses. “Hard working men and women, you’re the ones who make companies like this grow. You are the strength in the American economy and you are going to lead an American come back.” said Pence.

Pence also spoke about rolling back taxes and repealing the Affordable Care Act in an effort to help businesses and stimulate job growth. “We’re going to repeal Obamacare once and for all, get rid of its mandates and its taxes, and its intrusion on your businesses.” said Pence.

Pence added that the Administration is going to replace the Affordable Care Act with “something that actually works.”

Pence also addressed the vandalism at the Jewish cemetery in University City. “It’s been inspiring to people all across this country to see the way the people of Missouri has rallied around the Jewish community.”

Following the event, Pence joined Governor Eric Greitens to tour the cemetery.

Meanwhile, about two dozen protesters gathered outside of Fabick Cat, where they voiced concerns over a variety of issues, including Missouri’s new Right To Work law.