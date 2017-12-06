Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO (KTRS) The I-270 shooting in north county over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say the motorist who was shot Saturday night, 31-year-old Brandi Zamora, died of her injuries Tuesday night. Zamora’s organs were donated to help save the lives of others.

Police say a silver passenger vehicle,driven by a black male, was observed at the time of the shooting on Westbound I-270 near Route 367.

Anyone with any information should call the Major Case Squad at the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314.581.4536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPPS (8477).