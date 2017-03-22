Victim Dies Following Attack At Metrolink Station

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Sunday night’s shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink station is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims died.

Police say 57-year-old Mac Payne died Tuesday afternoon being shot by amid an assault on the train. Investigators say Payne was struck by a stray bullet from a gun that was used in an assault on board a train that had just pulled into the station. They say a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were riding on a westbound train in Illinois when a group of four males and two females boarded in the metro east.

The group harassed the father and son for money, and when the son handed over cash, one of the suspects hit him with a handgun. The gun then went off and a bullet struck Payne, who was standing on the station platform. The group of attackers then fled the scene.

The man and his son suffered facial injuries from the attack.

The six suspects are still being sought. Police have released an image of one of the suspects taken from security cameras. If you recognized this suspect of have any information about the case, you are asked to call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.