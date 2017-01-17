Victim Found Outside Of North County Hospital Identified

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Police continue to investigate a suspicious death outside of Christian Northeast Hospital. On Tuesday morning St. Louis County released the identity of the victim. He has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Boyd of Florissant. Police say on Sunday evening Boyd was discovered lying on the ground unresponsive outside of […]
St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Police continue to investigate a suspicious death outside of Christian Northeast Hospital.
On Tuesday morning St. Louis County released the identity of the victim. He has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Boyd of Florissant.
Police say on Sunday evening Boyd was discovered lying on the ground unresponsive outside of the north county hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Investigators say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.