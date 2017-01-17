Victim Found Outside Of North County Hospital Identified

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/01/17 10:35 AM
St. Louis County, MO  (KTRS)   Police continue to investigate a suspicious death outside of Christian Northeast Hospital.

On Tuesday morning St. Louis County released the identity of the victim.  He has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Boyd of Florissant.

Police say on Sunday evening Boyd was discovered lying on the ground unresponsive outside of the north county hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Investigators say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

