St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a north county nightclub.

Police say 27-year-old Cameron Fowler was sitting in his vehicle early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Mystic Grille Nightclub near New Halls Ferry and West Florissant Avenue when he was shot.

There’s no word on a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.