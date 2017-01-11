Victim taken to hospital after being shot in the eye

( KTRS ) Police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the eye. The victim was reportedly shot just before 10:30 Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Taft Ave. At this time the victims identity or current condition is unknown. No further details have been released.
( KTRS ) Police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the eye.
The victim was reportedly shot just before 10:30 Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Taft Ave.
At this time the victims identity or current condition is unknown. No further details have been released.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.