Victim taken to hospital after being shot in the eye

( KTRS ) Police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the eye. The victim was reportedly shot just before 10:30 Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Taft Ave. At this time the victims identity or current condition is unknown. No further details have been released.

