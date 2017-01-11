Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mizzou vs Auburn Final Scores 2017

Victim taken to hospital after being shot in the eye

Victim taken to hospital after being shot in the eye

( KTRS ) Police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the eye. The victim was reportedly shot just before 10:30 Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Taft Ave. At this time the victims identity or current condition is unknown. No further details have been released.

2017/01/11 1:37 AM
Victim taken to hospital after being shot in the eye

( KTRS ) Police say a person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the eye.

The victim was reportedly shot just before 10:30 Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Taft Ave.

At this time the victims identity or current condition is unknown. No further details have been released.

