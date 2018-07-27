BRANSON, MO (AP) The National Transportation Safety Board Friday released information from recorders on board the tourist boat that sank in a storm near Branson, Missouri, last week.

The recordings from the video system on board the duck boat show Table Rock Lake was calm when the boat entered the lake around 6:55 p.m. the night of July 19th.

But the NTSB says whitecaps suddenly appeared at 7 p.m., and winds increased. The captain twice made calls on a handheld radio and alarms sounded. Water began splashing the passenger compartment around 7:05 p.m.

About eight minutes after whitecaps emerged, the video recording ended.