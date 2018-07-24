Indianapolis, IN. (AP) — A prayer vigil was held at an Indianapolis church last night for a family that lost nine family members in last week’s boating accident on Table Rock Lake.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to show their support for the Coleman family.

The Rev. Carl Liggins Sr. says the vigil is being held to be source of encouragement and support for Tia Coleman. Coleman survived the duck boat’s sinking at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. Her husband and three of her children were among her family members who died.

During the vigil, Liggins noted a 13-year-old nephew of Tia Coleman survived and said “we need to praise God for him.'”

An investigation will look at whether operators of the boat violated Coast Guard-issued limitations by venturing into the water Thursday as thunderstorms threatened and struck the region.

Meanwhile, a Missouri lawmaker says change is needed to improve the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater on Monday said he’s waiting on the results of the federal investigation into Thursday’s accident, but pledged that “this issue will not get dropped.”

Another local lawmaker, Republican Rep. Don Phillips, says he’s not sure whether there’s a legislative fix. But he questioned why passengers were not wearing life jackets. He said it would be a commonsense policy to wear them while on the lake.

Missouri law requires boat passengers ages 7 and younger to wear life jackets whenever they’re on the water, but commercial vessels like the duck boat that sank are exempt. Three of the people who died Thursday were age 7 or younger.