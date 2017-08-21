Visitors To Washington, MO Awed By Total Solar Eclipse

Washington, MO (KTRS) Millions of people from around the country turned out for the much anticipate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.

Washington, Missouri attracted visitors from as far away as France to view this cosmic wonder. The reaction from the visitors was one of awe and amazement.

Jason Boles of Lake Sherwood, Missouri called it magnificent, “The Heavens declared the glory of God.”

“I’m glad I took the day off to be here.” Boles added.

Louise Lee traveled from Cleveland, Ohio. “It was amazing and we heard the cicadas as soon as it got dark.”

Hannah Huryk and her husband John traveled from Wausau, Wisconsin, “I actually researched a lot of the cities that were within driving distance of St. Louis and we had a choice of about six that we wanted to go to and we decided on Washington because the weather, but it was the community experience and the party like atmosphere.”

Monday’s event wrapped up the final day of Washington’s three day Eclipse Festival.

The totality in Washington lasted 2 minutes and 28 seconds.