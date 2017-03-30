Voices of St. Louis FC

St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis FC has announced Jim Heuer and Bill McDermott as the voices of Saint Louis FC on KTRS 550 AM for the 2017 season.

Jim Heuer has been at KTRS for 21 years covering a variety of sports including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Rams, and Mizzou Tigers. Named the Sports Director of KTRS in 2015, Jim recently did the play-by-play for the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament in St. Louis. KTRS has been the home of Saint Louis FC for the last two seasons and is the only radio station in St. Louis with a dedicated soccer show on Friday nights called “FC Soccer Weekly.”

“Jim is a valuable asset at KTRS and is highly respected by his peers in our industry,” says Mark Dorsey, President & General Manager of KTRS. “We have a great relationship with the Saint Louis FC staff and we’ve worked very closely with Patrick Barry and Jeremy Alumbaugh to bring soccer coverage to the great soccer fans of St. Louis.”

Bill McDermott, known affectionately as “Mr. Soccer,” has been broadcasting soccer both locally and nationally for over 44 years. He was part of the first Major League Soccer broadcast in 1996 as an ESPN sideline reporter, and has been broadcasting Saint Louis FC games for the last two seasons. He has also been the public-address announcer for Saint Louis University men’s and women’s soccer games since 1972.

“Saint Louis FC is proud to be on the Big 550,” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Vice-President & General Manager of STLFC. “KTRS has been a proud partner since day-one and having our home games on the radio is an important piece to being part of the sports fabric of this great city. We look forward to having Jim and Bill call our games and bring STLFC games to listeners across the metro area.””

By Grace Wikoff