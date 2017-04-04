Voters Head To The Polls For Municipal Election Day

For the first time in sixteen years, voters in St. Louis will be electing a new mayor. The six candidates on the ballot are Democrat Lyda Krewson, Republican Andrew Jones, Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents […]

For the first time in sixteen years, voters in St. Louis will be electing a new mayor. The six candidates on the ballot are Democrat Lyda Krewson, Republican Andrew Jones, Libertarian Robb Cuinningham, Green Party candidate Jonathan McFarland, and Independents Larry Rice and Tyrone Austin.

St. Louis voters will also decide on two major ballot issues. Proposition 1 is the half cent sales tax for Metrolink expansion. Proposition 2, is the measure which calls for public funding to help finance a new MLS stadium. Both measures have to pass for the soccer stadium funding to move forward because the sales tax increase from Prop 1 would trigger the use tax increase in Prop 2.

Voters in St. Louis County will decide on Proposition P when they head to the polls today. The measure calls for a half cent sales tax increase for public safety. Supporters say it pay for body cams, dash cams, and raises for police officers.

In Ferguson, voters will choose who they want to lead their community. Incumbent Mayor James Knowles is running against Councilwoman Ella Jones.

The polls close at 7 p.m.