Wildwood, MO (KTRS) Retired Army Sergeant Legrand Strickland and his wife Carrie are all ready making memories in their new home and it’s not even fully built.

On Thursday morning the Gary Sinise Foundation held a “Walls of Honor” event, where the community was invited to write inspirational messages on the walls of the specially adapted smart home under construction in Wildwood.

Legrand Strickland said he is filled with gratitude, “It’s beyond words. I never expected this much love.”

Dozens showed up for the event and wrote well wishes on the newly constructed walls, mostly with a Biblical message.

Both of Legrand Strickland’s legs had to be amputated after he was injured during an IED strike while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The Strickland’s new home, which is being funded through the Gary Sinise Foundation, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

More information about The Gary Sinise Foundation is available online at GarySiniseFoundation.org.