St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Warming shelters remain in operation amid the frigid temperatures.

Anyone in need of shelter should call the United Way at 2-1-1. Pet owners are also reminded to bring pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Animal Cruelty Task Force Of the Humane Society Of Missouri at 314-647-4400.

A list of warming shelters is available by clicking on the following link.

211helps.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Warming-Sites-with-KC-12.20.18-1.pdf