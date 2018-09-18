An auto-accident kills a Warrenton County, Missouri, teenager while heading to school Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrols says 17-year-old Megan N. Gross, of Wright city, lost her life after a car she was riding in, attempted to pass a Semi on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Highway 47.

The two vehicles collided, sending the kids car off the road. Megan died on the scene. The teenage driver received moderate injuries.

Warren County R-3 School District superintendent, Dr. Gregg Klinginsmith, says counseling for affected students is available.

Megan Gross played Volleyball and games are canceled again for Tuesday night. Warrenton High School students are asked to wear red Tuesday.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help support the National Scoliosis Foundation in Megan’s honor.