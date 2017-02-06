Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Wash U Lifts Suspension Of Men’s Soccer Team

Wash U Lifts Suspension Of Men’s Soccer Team

Local

Wash U Lifts Suspension Of Men’s Soccer Team

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Washington University has lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after concluding the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy. The men’s team was suspended in December for what the university said  were sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women’s team. Details haven’t been revealed, but […]

Written by:
2017/02/06 10:19 AM
Wash U Lifts Suspension Of Men’s Soccer Team

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Washington University has lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after concluding the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

The men’s team was suspended in December for what the university said  were sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women’s team. Details haven’t been revealed, but Lori White, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement  that an investigation by the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards determined that not all the men took part in the questioned activities.

White added some members tried to “discourage this kind of behavior.”

Meanwhile, the men’s team is on probation until all its players have completed mandatory educational training.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!