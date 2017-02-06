Wash U Lifts Suspension Of Men’s Soccer Team

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Washington University has lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after concluding the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy. The men’s team was suspended in December for what the university said were sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women’s team. Details haven’t been revealed, but […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Washington University has lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after concluding the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

The men’s team was suspended in December for what the university said were sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women’s team. Details haven’t been revealed, but Lori White, the vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement that an investigation by the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards determined that not all the men took part in the questioned activities.

White added some members tried to “discourage this kind of behavior.”

Meanwhile, the men’s team is on probation until all its players have completed mandatory educational training.