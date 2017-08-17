Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

You are here: Home \ Local \ Washington, MO, Gears Up for Eclipse

Washington, MO, Gears Up for Eclipse

Local

Washington, MO, Gears Up for Eclipse

WASHINGTON, MO (KTRS) The rural Missouri town of Washington is gearing up for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21. Washington is hosting a three day festival to celebrate this rare event. Tessie Steffens, a project assistant for the town’s Chamber of Commerce, says thousands of visitors are expected to attend this celebration. The festivities are set […]

Written by:
2017/08/17 6:05 PM
Washington, MO, Gears Up for Eclipse

WASHINGTON, MO (KTRS) The rural Missouri town of Washington is gearing up for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21.

Washington is hosting a three day festival to celebrate this rare event. Tessie Steffens, a project assistant for the town’s Chamber of Commerce, says thousands of visitors are expected to attend this celebration. The festivities are set to kick off on Saturday. More information about the festival is available online at visitwashmo.com.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!