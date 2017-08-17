Washington, MO, Gears Up for Eclipse

WASHINGTON, MO (KTRS) The rural Missouri town of Washington is gearing up for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21. Washington is hosting a three day festival to celebrate this rare event. Tessie Steffens, a project assistant for the town’s Chamber of Commerce, says thousands of visitors are expected to attend this celebration. The festivities are set […]

WASHINGTON, MO (KTRS) The rural Missouri town of Washington is gearing up for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21.

Washington is hosting a three day festival to celebrate this rare event. Tessie Steffens, a project assistant for the town’s Chamber of Commerce, says thousands of visitors are expected to attend this celebration. The festivities are set to kick off on Saturday. More information about the festival is available online at visitwashmo.com.