Washington Park, IL (KTRS) A Washington Park Police officer has died after falling from the Poplar Street Bridge during a foot chase.

The officer has been identified as 44-year-old Ricardo Davis, an auxiliary police officer with the Washington Park Police Department. Investigators say around 5 p.m. Saturday, Davis attempted to stop a vehicle in Washington Park. A chase ensued after the suspect vehicle failed to stop and took off along I-64 through East St. Louis. The driver of the vehicle crashed on the Poplar Street Bridge and both occupants attempted to flee on foot just prior to crossing into Missouri.

Davis then got out and pursued the suspects on foot. According to police, Davis jumped over a concrete barrier and fell fifty feet. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Both suspects were taken into custody. Their names are being withheld pending charges.