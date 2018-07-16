ST. LOUIS (KTRS) An incident in Clayton this past month involving ten African-American students from Washington University has resulted in an internal investigation by Clayton police and a sharply-worded statement from campus officials.

Clayton police stopped the African-American students after they’d left the Clayton IHOP where they’d had dinner. The students were suspected of not paying, though they had their receipts with them … and the IHOP manager told police later the students were not the ones who’d left without paying. Washington University officials say in a statement they are deeply concerned and disappointed over the incident and that what happened to their students is unacceptable. The campus calls the students exceptional and they hope a situation like this one could be avoided in the future.

Clayton Police Chief Kevin Murphy also released a statement saying they reached out to the university immediately after the incident and that they are investigating how police could have handled it better. He says the Clayton IHOP has been the target of several customers who left without paying recently. Chief Murphy will be a guest on the Jay Kanzler show Monday night on KTRS.