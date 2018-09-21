The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports recent incidents include a man being shot during an apparent carjacking near campus and armed suspects approaching a student and demanding his car keys.

The university notified students and parents Thursday that it will partner with Uber to provide free rides home for students who live in neighborhoods directly north and south of Delmar Boulevard, the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood and the area directly south of campus.

Bi-State plans to add five buses to a Metro shuttle that connects the campus with several dormitories and off-campus student housing facilities and a Metrolink station. The university also will add a shuttle to the route.