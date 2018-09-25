COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say a broken water main caused more than $100,000 damage at the Hearnes Center, and that figure might increase.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the water main break in an exterior line happened on Saturday. It sent thousands of gallons of water and mud into the arena.

Missouri Athletics Department spokesman Nick Joos said the wood floor will have to be discarded. He says officials will have to determine what damage occurred under the floor.

The cause of the break has not been determined.

The Hearnes Center was the home of the Tigers basketball team until 2004, when Mizzou Arena opened.

It is currently used for university athletics and other events. The next scheduled event is an Oct. 5 volleyball match. Wa