Weather Prompts School Closings And Delayed Openings

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The winter storm has prompted dozens of school closings and delayed opens.

School Closings and Delays as of 7 a.m. :

ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED

Abiding Savior Lutheran School | opening at 10:00 am

Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | CLOSED

Academy of the Sacred Heart | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS

Apprende High School | Snow Schedule

Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule

Aquinas Institute of Theology | DELAYED 2 hours

Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED

Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED

Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED

Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED

B.W. Robinson School MSSD 23 | CLOSED

Belleview R 3 | CLOSED

Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

CBC High School | Snow schedule

Calhoun Dist. 40 | DELAYED 1 hour

Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED

Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED

Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED

Chaminade College Prep. | DELAYED 1 1/4 hours

Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED

Christian Outreach School | CLOSED

Clayton School District | DELAYED 1 hour

Covenant Christian School | Snow Schedule

Crave Beauty Academy | DELAYED 1 hour

Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED

Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED

Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED

Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED

Desoto School District | CLOSED

Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED

ECH School | CLOSED

East Central College | Open at 10 a.m.

Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED

FFC Academy | CLOSED

Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED

Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED

Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED

Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED

Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED

Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED

Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED

Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED

Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED

Hazelwood School District | CLOSED

Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED

Hickey College | OPENING AT 10AM

Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED

Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED

Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS

Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED

Jennings School District | CLOSED

John F. Kennedy High School | DELAYED 1 HR

Kingston K 14 | CLOSED

Living Water Academy | CLOSED

Logan University | Snow Schedule

Logos School | CLOSED

Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED

Lutheran H.S. – North | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | DELAYED 2 hours

Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED

Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

Mary Queen of Peace | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS

Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED

Mineral Area College | Opens at 10:00 a.m.

Miriam School | Snow Schedule

National Acad Beauty Arts Festus | CLOSED

Nerinx Hall High School | DELAYED 2 hours

New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED

New Haven School District | CLOSED

New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED

Newburg R 2 | CLOSED

Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED

Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED

North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED

North Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Notre Dame High School | DELAYED 1 HR

Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED

Pattonville School District | CLOSED

Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED

Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED

Preciarus Mastery Academy | CLOSED

Premier Charter School | Snow Schedule

Principia College | Opening at 10 am

Principia School | DELAYED 1 hour

Queen of All Saints in Oakville | Snow Schedule

Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED

Ritenour School District | CLOSED

Riverview Gardens School Dist. | CLOSED

Rockwood School District | CLOSED

Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED

Salem Lutheran in Blackjack | CLOSED

South City Community School | DELAYED 1 hour

South Iron County R 1 | CLOSED

South Technical – SSD | CLOSED

Special School DIst. Schools | CLOSED

Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED

St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED

St. Catherine Laboure School | DELAYED 1 hour

St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED

St. Clare Catholic School St. Clair | CLOSED

St. Clement School in Des Peres | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

St. Dominic High School | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS

St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED

St. Francis of Assisi | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

St. George in Hermann | CLOSED

St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED

St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED

St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED

St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED

St. Joseph in Farmington | CLOSED

St. Louis LDA | Open at 10 AM

St. Louis University High School | DELAYED 1 hour

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours

St. Mark’s Lutheran in Eureka | CLOSED

St. Mary’s High School | DELAYED 2 hours

St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED

St. Pius X High School | CLOSED

St. Raphael the Archangel | DELAYED 2 hours

Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED

Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED

Storman Academy | CLOSED

Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED

Sullivan School District | CLOSED

Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED

The Collaborative School | CLOSED

Union R 11 | CLOSED

University City School District | CLOSED Offices Open

Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED

Valley R 6 | CLOSED

Vianney High School | 9:00 a.m. start

Visitation Academy | Snow Schedule

Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED

Washington Public Schools | CLOSED

Wee Care on Halls Ferry | CLOSED

Wentzville R 4 Schools | DELAYED 2 hours

West St. Francois County | CLOSED

Whitfield School | DELAYED 1 hour

Windsor C 1 | CLOSED

Word of Life Lutheran School | CLOSED

Wright City R 2 | Snow Routes