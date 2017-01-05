Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/01/05 7:04 AM
Weather Prompts School Closings And Delayed Openings

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  The winter storm has prompted dozens of school closings and delayed opens.

School Closings and Delays as of 7 a.m. :

 

ALEX Recovery School Desloge | CLOSED
Abiding Savior Lutheran School | opening at 10:00 am
Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Academy of the Sacred Heart | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
Apprende High School | Snow Schedule
Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule
Aquinas Institute of Theology | DELAYED 2 hours
Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED
Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED
Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED
Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
B.W. Robinson School MSSD 23 | CLOSED
Belleview R 3 | CLOSED
Brussels School Dist. 42 | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
CBC High School | Snow schedule
Calhoun Dist. 40 | DELAYED 1 hour
Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED
Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED
Chaminade College Prep. | DELAYED 1 1/4 hours
Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED
Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
Clayton School District | DELAYED 1 hour
Covenant Christian School | Snow Schedule
Crave Beauty Academy | DELAYED 1 hour
Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED
Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED
Desoto School District | CLOSED
Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED
ECH School | CLOSED
East Central College | Open at 10 a.m.
Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
FFC Academy | CLOSED
Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED
Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED
Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED
Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED
Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Grandview R 2 Schools | CLOSED
Hazelwood School District | CLOSED
Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED
Hickey College | OPENING AT 10AM
Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED
Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED
Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED
Jennings School District | CLOSED
John F. Kennedy High School | DELAYED 1 HR
Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
Living Water Academy | CLOSED
Logan University | Snow Schedule
Logos School | CLOSED
Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
Lutheran H.S. – North | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | DELAYED 2 hours
Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
Mary Queen of Peace | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED
Mineral Area College | Opens at 10:00 a.m.
Miriam School | Snow Schedule
National Acad Beauty Arts Festus | CLOSED
Nerinx Hall High School | DELAYED 2 hours
New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
New Haven School District | CLOSED
New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED
Newburg R 2 | CLOSED
Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED
Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED
North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
North Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Notre Dame High School | DELAYED 1 HR
Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED
Pattonville School District | CLOSED
Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED
Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
Preciarus Mastery Academy | CLOSED
Premier Charter School | Snow Schedule
Principia College | Opening at 10 am
Principia School | DELAYED 1 hour
Queen of All Saints in Oakville | Snow Schedule
Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
Ritenour School District | CLOSED
Riverview Gardens School Dist. | CLOSED
Rockwood School District | CLOSED
Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran in Blackjack | CLOSED
South City Community School | DELAYED 1 hour
South Iron County R 1 | CLOSED
South Technical – SSD | CLOSED
Special School DIst. Schools | CLOSED
Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED
St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED
St. Catherine Laboure School | DELAYED 1 hour
St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED
St. Clare Catholic School St. Clair | CLOSED
St. Clement School in Des Peres | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
St. Dominic High School | DELAYED 1 1/2 HRS
St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED
St. Francis of Assisi | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
St. George in Hermann | CLOSED
St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED
St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED
St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Farmington | CLOSED
St. Louis LDA | Open at 10 AM
St. Louis University High School | DELAYED 1 hour
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
St. Mark’s Lutheran in Eureka | CLOSED
St. Mary’s High School | DELAYED 2 hours
St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Pius X High School | CLOSED
St. Raphael the Archangel | DELAYED 2 hours
Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED
Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
Storman Academy | CLOSED
Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
Sullivan School District | CLOSED
Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
The Collaborative School | CLOSED
Union R 11 | CLOSED
University City School District | CLOSED Offices Open
Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED
Valley R 6 | CLOSED
Vianney High School | 9:00 a.m. start
Visitation Academy | Snow Schedule
Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED
Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
Wee Care on Halls Ferry | CLOSED
Wentzville R 4 Schools | DELAYED 2 hours
West St. Francois County | CLOSED
Whitfield School | DELAYED 1 hour
Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
Word of Life Lutheran School | CLOSED
Wright City R 2 | Snow Routes

