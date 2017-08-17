Webster Groves Police Ask Public’s Help in Bank Robbery

WEBSTER GROVES (KTRS) Webster Groves Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, at Arsenal Credit Union on Watson Road. Police say an unidentified black male subject approximately 25 years old, 5’11” to 6’0” tall and having light facial hair, a thin face and wearing a black and white t-shirt with horizontal stripes under a […]
WEBSTER GROVES (KTRS) Webster Groves Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning,
Aug. 16, at Arsenal Credit Union on Watson Road. Police say an unidentified black male subject approximately 25 years old, 5’11” to 6’0” tall and having light facial hair, a thin face and wearing a black and white t-shirt with horizontal
stripes under a yellow “safety” style vest, a grey baseball-style cap, light colored pants and black shoes entered the credit union and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the customer service counter.
There was no indication that the subject was in possession of a weapon, however a private school in close proximity was temporarily placed on lock-down as a precautionary measure. The subject was last seen on foot running west from the credit union.
Any person with information about this incident should contact the Webster Groves
Police Department at (314) 645-3000.
