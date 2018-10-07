Residents must submit a completed voter registration application to local election authorities by 5 p.m. on Oct. 10. The applications may be submitted in person or by mail.

Registration also may be done online through the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. Other places to register include at a driver’s license office when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, a library or any state agency where an applicant is obtaining a service.

Applicants are required to present a form of personal identification, such as a driver’s license.