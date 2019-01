On his second day on the job, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell fired the veteran assistant prosecutor who was primarily responsible for presenting evidence to the grand jury that declined to indict a Ferguson police officer in the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown. That’s according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Kathi Alizadeh had worked in the county prosecutor’s office since May 1998. The former Ferguson councilman defeated Bob McCulloch in his reelection bid.