Clayton, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has unveiled his plan to combat the opioid crisis.

The “Bell Plan” in partnership with community organizations, involves expanding diversion programs for nonviolent offenders with addiction and mental health issues.

“By focusing less resources, less man- and woman-hours on nonviolent and low-level offenses, we can reallocate more of our resources to the serious and violent crimes, So we intend to aggressively prosecute serious and violent crimes, and those low-level, nonviolent offenders we want to make sure that we give them the tools in the toolbox so that they don’t become violent offenders.” Bell said during a Tuesday morning news conference at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.

Better Family Life, Affinia Healthcare are among the community organizations that have agreed to participate in this initiative.

The prosecutor who has generated controversy during his first days in office, refused to answer any off topic questions, including if he plans to re-open the case against former Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson.

