Wife of Employee at GM Plant in Wentzville Charged in Assault

Police say the wife of an employee at the GM plant in Wentzville thought the victim in a stabbing attack was having an affair with her husband. The suspect has been formally charged in the attack. Wentzville Police Maj. Paul West says the suspect entered the plant Wednesday night wearing company clothing and carried a company identification card to enter the building. He says she attacked the victim with a stun gun and then stabbed her five times.

The suspect’s identified as Alicia J. Turner of St. Louis County. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.