Wife, stepson plead not guilty in KKK leader’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The wife and stepson of the leader of a Ku Klux Klan group who was found fatally shot in eastern Missouri have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2ma61uk ) 44-year-old Malissa Ancona, of Leadwood, and 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., of Belgrade, entered their pleas Tuesday in the Feb. 9 death of Frank Ancona. The two are each charged with murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Frank Ancona was imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

A probable cause statement alleges that Jinkerson shot Ancona at his home in Leadwood, about 70 miles south of St. Louis. His body was found near the Big River outside of Belgrade.