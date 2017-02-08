Wildwood, EPA Reach Funding Agreement for Dioxin Testing

(KTRS) Wildwood officials say they’ve reached an agreement with the EPA to make sure its dioxin site is clean before the agency takes it off its federal Superfund list.

The Callahan site in Wildwood in St. Louis County is one of dozens of sites contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical dioxin decades ago. The EPA has spent millions of dollars cleaning up the sites and has decided the Wildwood site is ready to be delisted.

But Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin says the EPA has agreed to support Wildwood’s funding request to run a geophysical survey, which he says is more accurate than the composite survey the agency conducted to reach its decision. He estimates geophysical testing of the Callahan site will cost approximately $30,000.

Mayor Bowlin calls geophysical surveying an MRI of the earth and says it’s the best way to make sure the Callahan site is once again safe.