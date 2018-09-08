The bedlam is unlikely to change any votes in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 edge. And the march toward Kavanaugh’s expected confirmation at month’s end remains the same.

But the battle may have changed the Democrats.

They’re being transformed by a new generation of politicians spoiling for a fight with Trump, even if that creates challenges for some of Democratic candidates in the November elections.

Republicans are eager to portray the Democratic Party as dominated by “unhinged” protesters. Trump says Democrats were “making fools” of themselves at the Kavanaugh hearings.