St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis area is in for a deep freeze.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m.Wednesday.. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to fall into the single digits, with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. Warming shelters have been set up throughout the region. Anyone in need of a shelter should call the United Way at 2-1-1.

St. Louis Winter Outreach workers will patrol for individuals needing shelter and transport them to city shelters.

A list of warming shelters in Missouri and Illinois is available by clicking on the following link.

https://www.stlouisco.com/Portals/8/docs/health/media%20center/Local%20Warming%20Sites.pdf

Pet owners are also advised to limit their pet’s time outside. A new Illinois law allows law enforcement officers to take temporary custody of a dog or cat if they believe its a life-threatening situation due to extreme weather conditions.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Animal Cruelty Task Force of the Humane Society Of Missouri at 314-647-4400.