St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dangerous cold is in the forecast for the St. Louis-area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. This means wind chills could be as low as 40 degrees below zero.

Anyone in need of a shelter should call the United Way at 2-1-1. Pet owners are also advised to bring their pets indoors. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Animal Cruelty Task Force of the Humane Society of Missouri at 314-647-4400.