The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Rockwoods Reservation presents the Winter in the Woods Festival featuring Maple Sugar on Saturday, February 2, 2019. There will be fun winter activities for the family like maple sugaring, hiking, camping, bird-watching, outdoor photography, and fishing—to name a few!

No reservations are required for this event, and it is totally free for all ages.

All parking with the exception of handicapped will be available off-site at Pond Elementary at 1200 Manchester Road, and the SLCC Wildwood campus at 2645 Generations Drive. Shuttle buses will be available to the event, and food trucks will also be on hand.

For more info, visit their website or call 636-458-2236.