(KTRS) St. Louis MO The National Weather Service has reported a winter storm warning for the bi-state area overnight and into Thursday. Five to eight inches of snow is expected to fall. KTRS is getting numerous reports in our listening area of cars and tractor-trailers sliding off highways. Salt trucks are out but visibility is low and lanes are hard to see. There also have been a few reports of stranded motorists. Fortunately, we do not have any reports of injuries related to these motorist running off the road. Stay with KTRS for ongoing updates throughout the day.