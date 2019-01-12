St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The massive winter storm has resulted in nearly 900 accidents and 4 deaths in traffic crashes.

That’s according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which also reports they responded to nearly 4,000 calls for help and rescued nearly 1,800 stranded motorists since the storm began on Friday.

Meanwhile, crews with MODOT remain out in full force. During a Saturday news conference, a spokeperson said their biggest concern is re-freezing this evening and overnight. Crews are out treating the roads with salt and beet juice this evening before that occurs.

Once again, motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible. The winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.