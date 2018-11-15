St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The major winter storm has resulted in hundreds of school closings, along with other cancellations.
School Closings
Academy at Day Spring | CLOSED
Academy of St. Louis – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Affton School District | CLOSED
Al Manara Academy | CLOSED
Al Salam Day School | CLOSED
All Saints Academy – St. Norbert | CLOSED
All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus | CLOSED
Alliance Francaise | CLOSED
Althoff Catholic High School | CLOSED
Alton Catholic Children’s Home | CLOSED
Alton School Dist. 11 | CLOSED
American Trade School | CLOSED
Annunziata School | CLOSED
Apprende High School | Snow Schedule
Apprende Private School | Snow Schedule
Aquinas Institute of Theology | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED
Arch Community School | CLOSED
Ascension School in Chesterfield | CLOSED
Assumption School & ELC in South Co. | CLOSED
Assumption in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Atonement Lutheran School | CLOSED
Autumn Hill State School | CLOSED
B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED
Bayless Schools | CLOSED
Belleview R 3 | CLOSED
Belleville Dist. 118 | CLOSED
Belleville THSD 201 | CLOSED
Berean Christian School | CLOSED
Bethalto District 8 Schools | CLOSED
Bishop DuBourg High School | CLOSED
Bismarck R 5 Schools | CLOSED
Blessed Sacrament Belleville | CLOSED
Blossom Wood Day School Hazelwood | CLOSED
Boncl R 10 Schools | CLOSED
Bond County Dist. 2 | CLOSED
Boonslick State School | CLOSED
Brentwood School District | CLOSED
Brooklyn – Lovejoy Dist. 188 | CLOSED
Brussels School Dist. 42 | CLOSED
Bunker Hill School Dist. | CLOSED
CALC – Alton | CLOSED
CALC – Fairview Heights | CLOSED
CBC High School | CLOSED
CCSI / Beck School of Nursing | CLOSED
Cahokia Dist. 187 | CLOSED
Calhoun Dist. 40 | CLOSED
Cardinal Ritter College Prep | CLOSED
Carlinville Dist. 1 | CLOSED
Carondelet Leadership Academy | CLOSED
Carrollton CUSD 1 | CLOSED
Center for Autism Bldg. 1 & 2 | CLOSED
Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Central Institute for the Deaf | CLOSED
Central R 3 Park Hills | CLOSED
Central School Dist. 104 | CLOSED
Chamberlain College of Nursing | CLOSED
Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSED
Chester School Dist. 139 | CLOSED
Chesterfield Day on White Road | CLOSED
Chesterfield Montessori | CLOSED
Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSED
ChrisMont RSSP Nokomis | CLOSED
Christ Community Lutheran | CLOSED
Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School | CLOSED
Christian Academy of St. Louis | CLOSED
Christian Outreach School | CLOSED
Christ the King | CLOSED
Churchill Center and School | CLOSED
Clayton School District | CLOSED
Clinton County School Consortium | CLOSED
Clopton Pike County R 3 | CLOSED
Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED
Columbia Community Dist. 4 | CLOSED
Community Christian Academy | CLOSED
Community School | CLOSED
Confluence Academy ALL Campuses | CLOSED
Coordinated Youth School | CLOSED
Cornerstone Academy Nokomis | CLOSED
Covenant Christian School | CLOSED
Crave Beauty Academy | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 1 Bourbon | CLOSED
Crawford Co. R 2 Cuba | CLOSED
Creative Touch Cosmetology School | CLOSED
Crosspoint Christian School | CLOSED
Crossroads College Prep School | CLOSED
Crystal City Public Schools | CLOSED
Delta Gamma Center | CLOSED
Dent – Phelps R-3 | CLOSED
Desoto School District | CLOSED
Discovery School | CLOSED
Diva’s Institute of Cosmetology | CLOSED
Duchesne High School | CLOSED
Dunklin R 5 | CLOSED
Dupo Dist. 196 | CLOSED
EAGLE College Prep | All Campuses CLOSED
ECH Early Education Center | CLOSED
Early Childhood Prep School | CLOSED
East Alton Dist. 13 | CLOSED
East Alton Wood River Dist. 14 | CLOSED THURSDAY
East Central College | CLOSED
East St. Louis District 189 | CLOSED
Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
Elsberry R 2 | CLOSED
Epstein Hebrew Academy | CLOSED
Evangelical School Godfrey | CLOSED
FFC Academy | CLOSED
Farmington R 7 Schools | CLOSED
Ferguson – Florissant School Dist. | CLOSED
Festus R 6 Schools | CLOSED
First Baptist Academy O’Fallon IL | CLOSED
First Baptist Christian Academy O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Fontbonne University | CLOSED
Forsyth School | CLOSED
Fort Zumwalt School Dist. | CLOSED
Fox C 6 Schools | CLOSED
Francis Howell School Dist. | CLOSED
Franklin County R 2 | CLOSED
Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED THURSDAY
Freeburg Dist. 70 | CLOSED
Freeburg H.S. Dist. 77 | CLOSED
Gasconade County R 2 | CLOSED
Gateway Wheeler St. School | CLOSED
Gibault Catholic High School | CLOSED
Gillespie School Dist. #7 | CLOSED
Good Shepherd Academy – St. Louis | CLOSED
Good Shepherd Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED
Good Shepherd in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Grace Chapel Lutheran School | CLOSED
Grace Christian Academy | CLOSED
Grand Center Arts Academy | CLOSED
Granite City School Dist | CLOSED
Great Circle School | CLOSED
Greenfield CUSD 10 | CLOSED
Hancock Place Schools | CLOSED
Hapkido USA Wentzville | No Thursday PM classes
Harmony Emge Dist. 175 | CLOSED
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls | CLOSED
Hazelwood School District | CLOSED
Hermann Public Schools | CLOSED
Highland Community Dist. 5 | CLOSED
Hillcrest SDA School | CLOSED
Hillsboro R 3 Missouri | CLOSED
Holy Cross Catholic School Cuba | CLOSED
Holy Cross Lutheran School Collinsville | CLOSED
Holy Infant School | CLOSED
Holy Redeemer School | CLOSED
Holy Rosary Warrenton | CLOSED
Holy Spirit Catholic School | CLOSED
Holy Trinity in St. Ann | CLOSED
HopeMark Preschool | CLOSED
IBEW Training Center | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autism Fairview Hts | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autism Pasta Fare | CLOSED
Illinois Ctr for Autsim Belleville | CLOSED
Immaculate Conception Old Monroe | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran School Wentzville | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Rosebud | CLOSED
Immanuel Lutheran in Washington | CLOSED
Incarnate Word – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Iron County C 4 | CLOSED
Jefferson College | CLOSED
Jefferson County R 7 | CLOSED
Jennings School District | CLOSED
Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED
John Burroughs School | CLOSED
KIPP St. Louis | CLOSED THURS 11/15
Kingston K 14 | CLOSED
Kirkwood School District | CLOSED
Kirkwood United Methodist PreSchool | CLOSED
La Salle Middle School | CLOSED
Ladue Schools | CLOSED
Legacy Christian Academy Caseyville | CLOSED
Lewis and Clark Comm. College | CLOSED
Liberty Christian Wright City | CLOSED
Lift for Life Academy | CLOSED
Lindbergh School District | CLOSED
Litchfield School Dist. 12 | CLOSED
Little Flower School | CLOSED
Living Water Academy | CLOSED
Living Word Christian School | CLOSED
Logan University | CLOSED
Logos School | CLOSED Thursday
Lonedell R 14 | CLOSED
Louisiana R 2 | CLOSED
Lutheran H.S. – North | CLOSED
Lutheran HS in St. Charles Co. | CLOSED
MAP St. Louis | CLOSED
MICDS | CLOSED
Madison Comm. Dist. 12 | CLOSED
Mapaville State School No. 2 | CLOSED
Maplewood Richmond Heights Schools | CLOSED
Mary Queen of Peace | CLOSED
Maryville Christian School | CLOSED
Maryville University | CLOSED
Mascoutah Dist. 19 | CLOSED
McKendree University | CLOSED
Mehlville School District | CLOSED
Menta Academy – Belleville | CLOSED
Meramec Valley R 3 | CLOSED THURSDAY
Messiah Lutheran School Weldon Spring | CLOSED
Metro-East Lutheran High School | CLOSED
Midwest Institute | No AM Classes
Millstadt School District 160 | CLOSED
Mineral Area College | CLOSED
Miriam Learning Center | CLOSED
Miriam School | CLOSED
Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
Missouri Baptist University | CLOSED
Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey | CLOSED
Montgomery Co R- 2 Schools | CLOSED
Mount Beulah Christian Academy | CLOSED
Mt. Olive School Dist. 5 | CLOSED
Nashville Dist. 49 | CLOSED
Nerinx Hall High School | CLOSED
New Athens Dist. 60 | CLOSED
New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED
New Haven School District | CLOSED
New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSED
Newburg R 2 | CLOSED
Normandy School Collaborative | CLOSED
North County Christian School | CLOSED
North Greene Unit Dist. 3 | CLOSED
North Side Community School | CLOSED
North St. Francois Co. R 1 | CLOSED
North Technical – SSD | CLOSED Thursday
Northwest R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Northwestern Dist. 2 | CLOSED
Notre Dame High School | CLOSED
O’Fallon IL Dist. 90 | CLOSED
O’Fallon Twp. High School 203 | CLOSED
Oak Bridge School | CLOSED
OakHaven Montessori | CLOSED
Oakdale Dist. 1 | CLOSED
Orchard Farm School District | CLOSED
Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSED
Our Lady in Festus | CLOSED
Our Lady of Guadalupe | CLOSED
Our Lady of Lourdes – Washington | CLOSED
Our Lady of the Pillar School | CLOSED THURSDAY
Our Savior Lutheran in Fenton | CLOSED
Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED
Parkway Schools | CLOSED
Patterson School No.3 | CLOSED
Patterson School No.4 | CLOSED
Pattonville School District | CLOSED
Perry County Dist. 32 | CLOSED
Pike – Lincoln Technical Center | CLOSED
Pontiac – William Holiday | CLOSED
Potosi R 3 School District | CLOSED
Prairie Du Rocher Dist. 134 | CLOSED
Premier Charter School | CLOSED
Principia College | CLOSED
Principia School | CLOSED
Queen of All Saints in Oakville | CLOSED
Quest Day Trtmt.-St. Charles | CLOSED
ROE 40 ACE – Greene | CLOSED
ROE 40 ACE – Jerseyville | CLOSED
ROE 40 ACE – Macoupin | CLOSED
ROE 50 Alternative Ed Center Safe School | CLOSED
Red Bud Dist. 132 | CLOSED
Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED
Ritenour School District | CLOSED
River Roads Lutheran School | CLOSED
Riverbend Head Start | CLOSED
Riverview Gardens School District | CLOSED
Rockwood School District | CLOSED
Rohan Woods School | CLOSED
Rolla Public Schools | CLOSED
Rome School Dist. 2 | CLOSED THURSDAY
Rosati Kain High School | CLOSED
Rossman School | CLOSED
Roxana Comm. Unit Dist. 1 | CLOSED
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School | CLOSED
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Closed | CLOSED
SS. Peter and Paul Collinsville | CLOSED
Sacred Heart School Eureka | CLOSED
Sacred Heart School Troy MO | CLOSED
Sacred Heart in Florissant | CLOSED
Sacred Heart in Valley Park | CLOSED
Saint Louis Christian Academy | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran School Affton | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran in Blackjack | CLOSED
Signal Hill Dist. 181 | CLOSED
Silex R 1 Schools | CLOSED
Smithton School Dist. 130 | CLOSED
South City Catholic Academy | CLOSED
South City Community School | CLOSED
South Iron County R 1 | CLOSED
South Technical – SSD | CLOSED Thursday
Southeast Missouri.State University | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
Southern Reynolds Co. R-2 | CLOSED
Southside Christian Academy | No AM Classes
Southwestern Dist. 9 | CLOSED
Sparta Dist. 140 | CLOSED
Special School Dist. Schools | CLOSED Thursday
Spring Bluff R 15 | CLOSED
St. Agatha’s in New Athens | CLOSED
St. Agnes School | CLOSED
St. Alphonsus in Silex | CLOSED
St. Ambrose in Godfrey | CLOSED 11/15/18
St. Ann Catholic School | CLOSED
St. Anthony School Sullivan | CLOSED on Thursday
St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED
St. Catherine Laboure School | CLOSED
St. Charles City Schools | CLOSED
St. Charles Community College | CLOSED
St. Clair R 13 | CLOSED
St. Clare of Assisi School | CLOSED
St. Clement School in Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Clement in Bowling Green | CLOSED
St. Cletus | CLOSED
St. Dominic High School | CLOSED
St. Elizabeth in Granite City | CLOSED
St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSED
St. Francis Borgia Elementary | CLOSED
St. Francis Borgia High School | CLOSED
St. Gertrude School – Krakow | CLOSED
St. Ignatius of Loyola | CLOSED
St. James Catholic – Millstadt | CLOSED
St. James R-1 School District | CLOSED
St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSED
St. John’s Lutheran School Ellisville | CLOSED
St. John Baptist in Villa Ridge | CLOSED
St. John the Baptist in Smithton | CLOSED
St. Joseph Catholic School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Joseph Catholic School Freeburg | CLOSED Thursday
St. Joseph in Cottleville | CLOSED
St. Joseph in Manchester | CLOSED
St. Louis College Health Career Fenton | CLOSED
St. Louis College Health Careers City | CLOSED
St. Louis College Prep | CLOSED
St. Louis College of Pharmacy | CLOSED
St. Louis Community College | CLOSED
St.Louis Language Immersion School | CLOSED
St. Louis Priory School | CLOSED
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School | CLOSED
St. Mark’s Lutheran School Eureka | CLOSED
St. Mark Catholic School | CLOSED
St. Marks Mini School Florissant | CLOSED
St. Mary’s High School | CLOSED
St. Mary’s in Edwardsville | CLOSED
St. Mary Magdalen Brentwood | CLOSED
St. Mary School in Brussels | CLOSED
St. Monica School | CLOSED
St. Patrick School in Wentzville | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Des Peres | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran School Farmington | CLOSED
St. Paul School in Highland | CLOSED
St. Paul in St. Paul | CLOSED
St. Peter in Prairietown | CLOSED
St. Pius X High School | CLOSED
St. Raphael the Archangel | CLOSED
St. Rose of Lima School | CLOSED
St. Simon the Apostle School | CLOSED
St. Teresa School in Belleville | CLOSED
St. Theodore in Wentzville | CLOSED
St. Vincent School – Dutzow | CLOSED
Staunton School Dist # 6 | CLOSED
Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSED THURSDAY
Ste. Genevieve Head Start | CLOSED
Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED
Stevens Inst. of Business and Arts | CLOSED
Storman Academy | CLOSED Thursday
Strain Japan R 16 | CLOSED
Strictly Pediatrics Center | CLOSED
Sts. Joachim and Ann School St. Charles | CLOSED
Sullivan School District | CLOSED
Sunrise R 9 | CLOSED
Temple Israel Religious School | CLOSED
Teresa of Calcuta School | CLOSED
The Biome School | CLOSED
The Collaborative School | CLOSED
The College School | CLOSED
The Lead School | CLOSED
The Wilson School | CLOSED
Thrive Christian School Jerseyville | CLOSED
Tower Grove Christian School | CLOSED
Triad Community District 2 | CLOSED
Trinity Catholic High School | CLOSED
Trinity Christian Academy Wentzville | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville | CLOSED
Trinity Lutheran School in Hoyleton | CLOSED
Troy R 3 Schools | CLOSED
Twin Oaks Christian School | CLOSED
Union R 11 Schools | CLOSED
University City School District | CLOSED
University of Missouri St. Louis | CLOSED
Urban League Head Start | CLOSED
Ursuline Academy | CLOSED
Valley Park School Dist. | CLOSED
Valley R 6 | CLOSED
Valmeyer CUSD #3 | CLOSED
Vandalia 203 | CLOSED
Vatterott College – Fairview Hts. | CLOSED
Vatterott College – St.Charles | CLOSED
Vatterott College Extreme Institute | No AM Classes
Vatterott College North Park | CLOSED
Vatterott College Sunset Hills | CLOSED
Venice School District | CLOSED
Vianney High School | CLOSED
Visitation Academy | CLOSED
Warren County R 3 | CLOSED
Washington Co. Handicapped Ctr. | CLOSED
Washington Public Schools | CLOSED
Waterloo School Dist. 5 | CLOSED
Webster University | No DAY Classes
Wee Care on Halls Ferry | CLOSED
Wentzville R 4 Schools | CLOSED
West St. Francois County | CLOSED
Westminster Christian Academy | CLOSED
Whiteside District 115 | CLOSED
Whitfield School | CLOSED
William Bedell ARC School | CLOSED
Windsor C 1 | CLOSED
Winfield R 4 | CLOSED
Wolf Branch District 113 | CLOSED
Wood River Hartford Dist 15 | CLOSED
Wood River St. Paul Lutheran | CLOSED
Wright City R 2 | CLOSED
Yeshivat Kadimah High School | CLOSED
Zion Lutheran School Belleville | CLOSED
Business Closings
Achievements Unlimited | CLOSED
Affinia Healthcare | CLOSED
Alexandra Ballet | CLOSED
All Generations Adult Day Center | CLOSED
Annie’s Hope Bereavement Ctr. | CLOSED THURSDAY
Baryshnikova Ballet | No AM Classes
Bayer Corporation | CLOSED
Bismarck Senior Center | CLOSED
Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center | CLOSED
Bourbon Senior Center | CLOSED
Bridgeton Senior Center | CLOSED
COCA Center of Creative Arts | No AM Classes
Cancer Support Community | CLOSED Thursday
Care STL Health | CLOSED
Center for Head Injury Services | CLOSED
Center for Hearing & Speech | CLOSED
Chester Senior Center | CLOSED
City Senior Center | CLOSED
Columbia Senior Center | CLOSED
Counseling Solutions | CLOSED
Cuba Senior Center | CLOSED
Curves in Manchester | CLOSED
Curves in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
DeSoto Senior Center | CLOSED
Disability Resource Association | CLOSED Thursday
Earthwise Industries | CLOSED
Edwardsville Township | CLOSED
EverLove Adult Day Care | CLOSED
Farmington Senior Center | CLOSED
Feed My People – High Ridge | CLOSED Thursday
Feed My People – South County | CLOSED Thursday
Gerald Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
Golden Years Adult Day Care | CLOSED
Greater Heights ADHC | CLOSED
House Springs Senior Resource Ctr. | CLOSED
Hull’s Haven Adult Day Care | CLOSED
Human Service Center – Red Bud | No Bus Service
JCC Adult Day Care | CLOSED
Jefferson Barracks Telephone Museum | CLOSED
Jefferson Co Health Dept. Arnold | CLOSED
Jefferson County Kennel Club | No PM Classes
Jefferson County Library | DELAYED 3 hours
Jewish Community Center | opening at 10am
Knights of Columbus High Ridge | No PM Activities
L’Ecole Culinaire | CLOSED
Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House | CLOSED
Life Development Support Centers | CLOSED
Lincoln County Council on Aging | CLOSED
MET Day Treatment Center | CLOSED
Main Street Community Center | CLOSED
Mascoutah Senior Center | CLOSED
Mercy Outpatient Behavioral Health | CLOSED
Millstadt Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
Monroe Randolph Transit District | CLOSED
Moolah Shriner’s Bingo at VFW Post 3944 | CANCELLED THURSDAY
My King Studio O’Fallon MO | No AM Classes
New Haven Senior Center | CLOSED
Normandy City Hall | CLOSED THURSDAY
North Co. Meals on Wheels | CLOSED
Northernstar Adult Day Care | CLOSED
Northside Senior Center | CLOSED
O’Fallon MO Senior Center | CLOSED
OASIS | CLOSED
OATS – Franklin County | CLOSED
OATS – Jefferson County | CLOSED
OATS Inc. | CLOSED
OVCS Inc. Transportation | CLOSED THURSDAY
Quad Cities Senior Center | CLOSED
Rapid EMT Academy | Starting at 10AM
Red Bud Senior Center | CLOSED
Regency Adult Care | CLOSED
Respond Right EMS Academy | CLOSED
SAVE Inc. | CLOSED
Saint Louis Zoo | CLOSED
Seniors & Co. Adult Day Services | CLOSED
Shrewsbury City Center | Opening at noon
Shrewsbury Senior Center | CLOSED
South County Senior Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
St. Charles Barber College | CLOSED
St. Charles City-County Library | Opening at 1:00 pm
St. Charles Co Conservation Meeting | CANCELLED THURSDAY
St. Charles Co Municipal Court | Opening at 10:30 am
St. Charles County Government | Opening at 10:30am
St. Charles Senior Center | CLOSED
St. Louis Activity Center | CLOSED
St. Louis County Circuit Courts | OPEN at 10:00 AM
St. Louis County Government | Opening at 10:00 AM
St. Louis County Library | Opens at 1pm
Ste. Genevieve Nutrition Center | CLOSED
Sunset Hills Community Center | Opens at 9am
Therapeutic Playtime | CLOSED
UCity Senior Center | CLOSED
Unity Senior Citizen Center | CLOSED
Vintage Support Group | CLOSED
Warren Co Sheltered Workshop | CLOSED
Warren County Senior Center | CLOSED
Washington Senior Center | CLOSED
Waterloo Senior Center | CLOSED
Wentzville Senior Center | CLOSED
West County Senior Center | CLOSED
ZFit Studio | No AM Classes
Zane’s Karate | CLOSED
Church Closings
A Sure Foundation Christian Church | No PM Classes
Arnold Recreation Center | Opening at 7:30 AM
Bethel Baptist in Lonedell | CLOSED
Calvary Baptist in Alton | Office open 10:00 AM
Connect Church in Fenton | CLOSED
Daughters of Charity Ministries | DELAYED 2 hours
Disciples of Christ Christian Church | CLOSED
Fellowship of Wildwood Church | CLOSED
First Evangelical Free Church | CLOSED
First Missionary Baptist Robertson | CLOSED
Florissant Presbyterian Church | Young @ Heart Canceled
Friendship Missionary Baptist St. Clair | CLOSED
Kids World North | CLOSED
King of Kings Lutheran – Chesterfield | CLOSED
Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian | CLOSED
Living Word UMC Wildwood | CLOSED – Daytime
Messiah Lutheran Church Weldon Spring | CLOSED
Mt. Bethel M.B. Church | 7PM SERVICE CANCELLED
New Northside Baptist Church | CLOSED
Park View Baptist Church | CLOSED
St. Martin UCC High Ridge | CLOSED Thu
SunRise United Methodist | CLOSED
Twin Rivers Worship Center | CLOSED
Day Care Closings
Adventure Learning Ctr. Gravois | CLOSED
Agape Academy St. Louis | DELAYED 4 HRS
Alexus Palace Child Dev. Ctr | CLOSED
All My Children Learning Ctr. 2 | CLOSED
Apple of His Eye Day Care | CLOSED
A to Z Preschool in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Balloons Bears and Babies | CLOSED
Beth Academy | CLOSED
Bright Beginning Learning Ctr. Fesus | CLOSED
Brighter Day Care and Preschool | Open No Transport
Brighter Futures Daycare | CLOSED
Busy Bee Learning Center | CLOSED
Buttons and Bows | CLOSED
Casa dia Montessori – Kinswood Ln. | CLOSED
Casa dia Montessori – Watson Road | CLOSED
Centre at Conway | CLOSED
Charley’s Angels Learning Ctr. | CLOSED
Children’s Choice Academy | CLOSED
Children’s House in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Children’s Tribe Montessori Academy | CLOSED
Christ Memorial Day Care | CLOSED
Circle Of Light Daycare | CLOSED
City Garden Montessori | CLOSED
Clayton Early Childhood Center | CLOSED
Creative Expressions Imperial | CLOSED
Creative Expressions Legends | CLOSED
Creative Kids in St. Louis | CLOSED
Cuddles Day Care Center | CLOSED
Day Lilies Daycare | CLOSED
Deutsch Early Childhood Center | CLOSED
Diave Daye Child Dev. Center | CLOSED
Early Explorers Academy – Wellston | CLOSED
Early Explorers Academy Creve Coeur | CLOSED
FTH Christian Academy in Fenton | CLOSED
Faith Academy | CLOSED
Faith Academy Sunset Hills | CLOSED
Faith Lutheran Preschool Godfrey | CLOSED
Faith Preschool St. Charles | CLOSED
Florissant Assembly of God Daycare | CLOSED
Giggle Bugs Child Care | CLOSED
Gingerbread House in Arnold | CLOSED
Goddard School Chesterfield | DELAYED 1 1/2 hours
Goddard School in Arnold | CLOSED
Goddard School in Creve Coeur | CLOSED
Goddard School in Manchester | CLOSED
Goddard School in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Goddard School in St. Peters | CLOSED
Goddard School in Wentzville | CLOSED
Good Shepherd Infant and Toddler Ctr | CLOSED
Grace Learning Center | CLOSED
Graceland Daycare | CLOSED
Great Beginnings St. Charles | CLOSED
Growing Minds Academy | CLOSED
Happy Child Academy | CLOSED
Higher Ground Child Dev. Ctr | CLOSED
Hilltop Child Dev. Center | CLOSED
Holy Cross Lutheran Child Care | CLOSED
Holy Trinity Child Care St. Clair | CLOSED
Home Away From Home | CLOSED
Honey Bee Plus Preschool | CLOSED
Hope Lutheran Preschool St. Charles | CLOSED
Immanueal Lutheran Childcare Fustus | CLOSED
In Loving Arms Christian Academy | CLOSED
JCC Early Childhood Chesterfield | CLOSED
JCC Early Childhood Creve Coeur | CLOSED
JellyBean Island Learning Academy | CLOSED
Jump Start Learning Ctr Pagedale | CLOSED
Just 4 Us Learning Center | CLOSED
Just Joyful Learners | CLOSED
Kalista’s Knowledge Learning Ctr | CLOSED
Kid’s Delight Center | CLOSED
KidStreet – Tesson Ferry | CLOSED
KidStreet St. Peters | CLOSED
Kids First Inc | CLOSED
Kids First Learning Center | CLOSED
Kids Kompany CDC | CLOSED
Kidsplay in Manchester | CLOSED
Kidsplay in O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Kyddie Karnival 24HR Academy | CLOSED
L.I.N.C- Hope Learning Ctr Wentzville | CLOSED
Leap Ahead Learning Center | CLOSED THURSDAY
Lemay Child and Family Ctr. | CLOSED
Light Academy Preschool | CLOSED
Lil Smarties Learning Center | CLOSED
Little Disciples Child Center | CLOSED
Little Guppy Child Ctr. O’Fallon MO | CLOSED
Little Guppy in St. Charles | CLOSED
Little Learners of Florissant | CLOSED
Little Learners of St. Peters | CLOSED
Little People Learning Center | CLOSED
Little Precious Angels Childcare | CLOSED
Little Rascal Learning Academy | CLOSED
Little Village Child Dev. Ctr. | CLOSED
Lots of Love Learning Center | CLOSED
Lucky Lane Nursery School | CLOSED
Magical Adventures Learning Ctr | CLOSED
Mary Margaret – Watson Rd. | CLOSED-ALL LOCATIONS
Mt. Calvary Early Childhood Center | CLOSED
Mustard Seed in Imperial | CLOSED
Myles Ahead Child Care | CLOSED
New Life Little Arrows | CLOSED
Noah’s Ark Day Care in St Louis | CLOSED
O’Fallon Early Childhood Center | CLOSED
Our Savior Lutheran Preschool | CLOSED
Peace Tabernacle in Hillsboro | CLOSED
Peace of Mind Child Dev. Ctr. | CLOSED
Pebbles Little People | CLOSED
Planet Child Care | CLOSED
Precious Children Learning Academy | CLOSED
Precious Days Learning Academy | CLOSED
Promise Land Preschool | CLOSED
R&B Rising Star Development Center | CLOSED
Raggedy Ann n’ Andy Learning Ctr | CLOSED
Resurrection Early Childhood | CLOSED
Robin’s Nest Daycare | CLOSED (U. CITY)
Rock Around The Clock | CLOSED
Sacred Heart Ursuline Learning Ctr | CLOSED
Salem Lutheran Childcare Affton | CLOSED
Shalom Pre School | CLOSED
Simon Says Childhood Center | CLOSED
SmartKids Child Development Center | CLOSED
SouthSide Early Childhood Center | CLOSED
St. Charles Presbyterian Pre-School | CLOSED
St. Henry Day Care | CLOSED
St. Lucas Preschool Sunset Hills | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran DayCare Troy IL | CLOSED
St. Paul Lutheran in Union | CLOSED
St. Raphael Pre School | CLOSED
Step By Step Learning Center Cottleville | CLOSED
Stepping Stone Academy – Fenton | CLOSED
The Perfect Gift | CLOSED
The Perfect Gift 2 | CLOSED
Third Presbyterian Church Pre-School | CLOSED
Til sun up 24Hr Daycare | CLOSED
Time Away Learning Center | CLOSED
Tower Grove Christian PreSchool | CLOSED
Tree House Learning Ctr. Wentzville | CLOSED
Tri City Daycare | CLOSED
United Services for Children | CLOSED
University City Children’s Center | CLOSED
Unleasing Potential | CLOSED THURSDAY
Urban Sprouts Child Development Center | CLOSED
Webster Child Care Center | CLOSED
Wee Care Center Granite City | CLOSED
Wee Care Child Care in Fenton | CLOSED
Wee Care Day Care – Highland | CLOSED Tomorrow
Weekday Early Education Center | CLOSED
Wesleyan Kiddie Kollege | CLOSED