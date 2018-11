St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The winter storm has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of four to eight inches. The snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue until about noon Thursday.

This could create hazardous road conditions. It’s advised to avoid travel if possible.

For road conditions in Illinois, call 1-800-452-4368. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road information.