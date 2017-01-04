Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets on sale

(KTRS) – If you were hoping to get signatures from some of your favorite Cardinals, the autograph tickets are on sale for the Winter Warm-Up. Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, and Stephen Piscotty are just some of the Cards set to appear. Proceeds go to the charitable foundation Cardinals Care and ticket information can be found […]

