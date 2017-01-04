Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets on sale

(KTRS) – If you were hoping to get signatures from some of your favorite Cardinals, the autograph tickets are on sale for the Winter Warm-Up. Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, and Stephen Piscotty are just some of the Cards set to appear. Proceeds go to the charitable foundation Cardinals Care and ticket information can be found […]
(KTRS) – If you were hoping to get signatures from some of your favorite Cardinals, the autograph tickets are on sale for the Winter Warm-Up.
Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, and Stephen Piscotty are just some of the Cards set to appear. Proceeds go to the charitable foundation Cardinals Care and ticket information can be found at the cardinals.com/winterwarmup.
