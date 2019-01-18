St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The region is once again bracing for more winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight until 6 p.m. Saturday. The forecast calls for rain changing to snow.

Two to four inches of snow is expected, with bitter cold temperatures, which could result in icy road conditions. This has MODOT urging motorists to stay off of the roads. MODOT officials say ice-melting chemicals lose their effectiveness when temperatures dip below 25 degrees.

Nearly 900 traffic accidents were reported in last weekend’s winter storm.

In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road information. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained online at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.