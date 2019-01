St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A winter weather advisory is in effect for the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast calls for light freezing drizzle, which could cause slick roads.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. For road conditions in

Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636. In Illinois, call 1-800-453-4368.