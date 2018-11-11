St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Another round of winter weather could be heading to the St. Louis area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region on Monday from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. The National Weather Service is calling for snow accumulations of one to two inches.

This could affect result in hazardous road conditions. Motorists are reminded exercise caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.

For road conditions in Illinois, call 1-800-452-4368. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road information.