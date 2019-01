St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis area is bracing for a possible winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday. This has MODOT preparing by pre-treating roads ahead of the storm. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses.

The forecast calls for snow to begin late Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. Five to 7 inches of snow is expected.