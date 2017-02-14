Woman arrested for two Southern Illinois bank robberies

( KTRS ) A woman from Springfield Illinois has been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Southern Illinois. Police report that on January 20th a National Bank in Edwardsville was robbed by a a white female wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt. This past Friday, February 10th, another bank was robbed in Glen […]
( KTRS ) A woman from Springfield Illinois has been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Southern Illinois.
Police report that on January 20th a National Bank in Edwardsville was robbed by a a white female wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.
This past Friday, February 10th, another bank was robbed in Glen Carbon by a woman of of the same description. After investigation 20 yr old Adrianna Chanel Frye-Williamson of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested. Frye-Williamson has been charged with 2 counts of bank robbery, additional charges could follow.
No further details have been released at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.