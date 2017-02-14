Woman arrested for two Southern Illinois bank robberies

( KTRS ) A woman from Springfield Illinois has been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Southern Illinois.

Police report that on January 20th a National Bank in Edwardsville was robbed by a a white female wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

This past Friday, February 10th, another bank was robbed in Glen Carbon by a woman of of the same description. After investigation 20 yr old Adrianna Chanel Frye-Williamson of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested. Frye-Williamson has been charged with 2 counts of bank robbery, additional charges could follow.

No further details have been released at this time.