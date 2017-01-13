Woman Killed In Traffic Crash In Festus

Fertus, MO (KTRS) The weather is to blame for a traffic fatality in Festus. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a 33-year-old Crystal City woman was killed Friday morning after crashing her vehicle along northbound 55 near 61. Corporal Justin Wheatley says speed played a factor in this crash. “Unfortunately she lost control of the […]

