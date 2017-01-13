Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Arkansas 2017

You are here: Home \ Local \ Woman Killed In Traffic Crash In Festus

Woman Killed In Traffic Crash In Festus

Local

Woman Killed In Traffic Crash In Festus

Fertus, MO  (KTRS)  The weather is to blame for a traffic fatality in Festus. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a 33-year-old Crystal City woman was killed Friday morning after crashing her vehicle along northbound 55 near 61. Corporal Justin Wheatley says speed played a factor in this crash. “Unfortunately she lost control of the […]

Written by:
2017/01/13 12:30 PM
Woman Killed In Traffic Crash In Festus

Fertus, MO  (KTRS)  The weather is to blame for a traffic fatality in Festus.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a 33-year-old Crystal City woman was killed Friday morning after crashing her vehicle along northbound 55 near 61.

Corporal Justin Wheatley says speed played a factor in this crash. “Unfortunately she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadways and slid off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.”

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!