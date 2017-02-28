Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in the head

( KTRS ) A woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head. Authorities say the shooting happened around 12:30 am earlier this morning, near Natural Bridge and Clara Aves. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was conscious and breathing on arrival. No further details have […]
( KTRS ) A woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 12:30 am earlier this morning, near Natural Bridge and Clara Aves.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was conscious and breathing on arrival.
No further details have been released at this time.
